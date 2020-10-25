12Ships Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. 12Ships has a total market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $300,196.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00094488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00231296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.01361146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00137279 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships’ total supply is 4,988,481,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,926,508,527 tokens. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

