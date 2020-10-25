1,344 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Synopsys by 66.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $226.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.69 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $232.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

