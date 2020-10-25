1,747 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average of $109.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

