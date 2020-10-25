1,844 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 151.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.97. 3,120,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,380. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $117.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.58.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

