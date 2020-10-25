1,895 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $158.47 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day moving average of $163.83.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

