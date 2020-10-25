$2.32 EPS Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce earnings per share of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $2.31. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $9.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

SBAC stock traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.11. 632,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.43. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,888.07 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 274.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after buying an additional 719,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 485.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,560,000 after purchasing an additional 633,444 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 81.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,162,000 after buying an additional 448,309 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,125,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

