2,721 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,342,000 after buying an additional 301,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE:FBHS opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $90.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.