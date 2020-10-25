$3.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce earnings per share of $3.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86. Lear posted earnings of $3.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $14.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Guggenheim upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Lear by 24.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $134.51. 478,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,023. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.59.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.