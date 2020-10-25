-$3.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.34) and the highest is ($3.25). Vail Resorts reported earnings of ($2.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.30.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $250.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.13. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In related news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $1,263,228.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,008.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vail Resorts by 18.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

