3,600 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,441,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,011,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 28.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 655,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 48,724 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 201.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 118,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 79,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 47.3% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,739,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

