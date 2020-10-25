3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.08.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

