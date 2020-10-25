4,540 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,540 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

