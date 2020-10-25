$516.75 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report sales of $516.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.62 million and the lowest is $514.57 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.38.

SBAC stock traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.11. 632,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,313. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,888.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.35 and its 200 day moving average is $302.43.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

