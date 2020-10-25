5,871 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,871 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. FMR LLC grew its position in InMode by 664,492.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after buying an additional 657,848 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,492,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 248,357 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in InMode by 784.6% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 258,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 229,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth $5,551,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 470,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,347. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

