5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Shares of 5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.08. 5N Plus shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 129,310 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $167.12 million and a PE ratio of 50.75.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

