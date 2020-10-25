$6.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.74 billion and the highest is $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $23.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.05 billion to $24.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $31.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,188 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $60.79. 30,965,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,749,878. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -253.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

