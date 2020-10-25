621 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $1,456,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pool by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,800,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $82,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,394,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $361.71 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $371.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.14.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

