6,308 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,078,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MetLife by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $40.94 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

