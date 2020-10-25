7,612 Shares in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,970,000 after buying an additional 251,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 269,917 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $39,004,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 58,950 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

