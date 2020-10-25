8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0190 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 42.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003289 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000129 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001489 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

