A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Citigroup began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

