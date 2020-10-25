AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

