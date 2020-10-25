ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Position Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In other ABIOMED news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.

ABMD opened at $281.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.50. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.