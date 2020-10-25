Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $279.86

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $279.86 and traded as low as $273.75. Accesso Technology Group shares last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 14,698 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The stock has a market cap of $124.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 295.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.86.

In other news, insider Fern MacDonald bought 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,706.75 ($11,375.42).

About Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

