ACNB Co. (ACNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

ACNB has increased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ACNB opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ACNB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of -0.03.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David L. Sites bought 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,100.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $53,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

