Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.45.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

