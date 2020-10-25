Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,130,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP opened at $154.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

