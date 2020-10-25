Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.27.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

