Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFYA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Afya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.31. Afya has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Afya will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 98.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Afya by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.