Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.23.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,744,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,237,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,023,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,590,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,054,000 after acquiring an additional 337,397 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

