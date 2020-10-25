Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.71. Aimia shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 37,497 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Aimia in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 25.20 and a quick ratio of 16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.08.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

