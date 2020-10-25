Aion (AION) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges including Binance, LATOKEN, BitForex and Radar Relay. Aion has a market cap of $34.72 million and $3.43 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00232091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01353908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137410 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 468,225,632 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, RightBTC, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, Liqui, Binance, BitForex, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

