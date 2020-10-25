Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ATSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of ATSG opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,871 shares of company stock worth $1,304,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

