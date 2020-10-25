AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.33

AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.59. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 5,400 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

