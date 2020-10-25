Alan McIntosh Acquires 32,897,956 Shares of Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) Stock

Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) insider Alan McIntosh acquired 32,897,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £27,963,262.60 ($36,534,181.60).

Shares of CRN opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Friday. Cairn Homes plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 26.86 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

