Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALEC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alector from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

ALEC stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.55. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth $17,229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alector by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 653,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after acquiring an additional 539,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth $7,045,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

