Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allakos alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allakos presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth $2,691,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Allakos by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.