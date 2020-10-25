Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.75-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.668-2.683 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.Allegion also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.75-4.80 EPS.

Shares of ALLE opened at $102.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

