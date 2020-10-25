Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARLP opened at $3.12 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $396.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

