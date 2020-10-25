Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.