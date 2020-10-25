Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a fair value rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $45,026,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,364 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,486 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 890.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,293,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.