Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.55.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average of $138.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 153,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

