Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,514.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,452.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

