Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is World Asset Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,514.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,452.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

