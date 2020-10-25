Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after buying an additional 141,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,514.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,452.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.