Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,514.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,452.63. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

