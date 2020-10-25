Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,514.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,452.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

