Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

PINE opened at $15.46 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

