Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $39.08 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

