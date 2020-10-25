Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.